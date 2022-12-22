Egypt: foreign minister to attend inauguration of dam in Tanzania

Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs travelled to Tanzania on Wednesday to attend the ceremony for the filling of the lake behind the Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project. Sameh Shoukry was accompanied by Housing Minister Assem El-Gazzar, said the foreign ministry.

According to ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid, Shoukry will participate in the inauguration ceremony which will also be attended by Tanzanian President Samia Hassan.

The dam was constructed on the Rufiji River as a joint venture by two Egyptian companies, the Arab Contractors Company and El-Sewedy Electric. Construction began in 2019 and concluded in October at a cost of $3 billion. It is expected to double Tanzania's current energy production, control floods and improve agriculture.

