Hamas condemns PA 'crimes' against members

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement condemned on Wednesday the Palestinian Authority's "crimes" against its members and officials in the occupied West Bank.

"The last of the crimes was the brutal torture of Birzeit University students who were detained on the eve of Hamas's 30th anniversary," said Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif Al-Qanoua. He described what happened to the students as "unacceptable crimes and violations" which cannot be tolerated.

"The horrific accounts revealed about beating, slapping, torturing, insulting and threatening these students prove that the PA is insisting on violating human rights and humiliating the free people of Palestine," continued Al-Qanoua. "The actions of the PA reflect the non-patriotic policies that contradict the Algerian reconciliation agreement."

Concluding his statement, the spokesperson conveyed the movement's salutes to the students of Birzeit University "who continue defending their rights against PA violations."

He also called for the other Palestinian factions and human rights groups to shoulder their responsibilities regarding the protection of the Palestinian students and their union rights.

