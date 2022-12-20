Hamas discusses Israeli violations with UN envoy

Hamas yesterday met with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland in Gaza and discussed Israeli violations against Palestinians, their land and property.

A senior Hamas delegation led by Deputy Chief, Khalil Al-Hayya, discussed the serious repercussions of the Israeli occupation on the Palestinian people, occupied Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They reiterated that the Palestinian people and parties have the right to resist the occupation and its provocative policies in occupied Jerusalem.

During the meeting, they called on the international community to stop its double standards and take practical measures to end the Israeli occupation and its continued aggression against the Palestinian people and holy sites.

Wennesland said the international community is concerned about the outcomes of the latest Israeli election and the rise of extremist right-wing parties to power.

