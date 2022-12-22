Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine: Fatah celebrates its 58th anniversary

Fatah held an event in Gaza to commemorate 18 years since the death of its leader Yasser Arafat on 10 November 2022, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
The Palestinian movement Fatah yesterday said it would start celebrations to mark its 58th anniversary.

The announcement came in a meeting in which the movement's leadership discussed Israel's recent refusal to hand over the body of the Palestinian martyr Nasser Abu Hamid.

The meeting's attendees were reported to have expressed their condemnation of "all the Israeli crimes that are being committed against the Palestinian people," warning of an "escalation of the Israeli aggression with the upcoming government."

The Fatah officials also described the Israeli refusal to hand over Abu Hamid's body as an "insistence to violate human rights and international conventions."

Fifty-year-old Abu Hamid was pronounced dead early on Monday after a long battle with cancer, after Israeli prison services delayed his access to treatment.

Fatah was founded in the 1950s in Kuwait by diaspora Palestinians, most notably Yassir Arafat, who would later become the first Palestinian President.

