Syria's Assad issues general amnesty for deserters

The Syrian regime President Bashar Al-Assad yesterday issued a legislative decree granting a general amnesty for military service deserters on the condition that they surrender within three months for those living in Syria, and four months for those living outside the country.

The amnesty is part of an expanded general amnesty for all crimes committed before Tuesday, excluding fines related to violating the laws regulating money exchange, tobacco and stamps, as well as all civil lawsuits.

Over the past ten years, Al-Assad had issued many amnesties, some of them related to those who have fled to avoid military service and others dealing with criminal and penal penalties.

