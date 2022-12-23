Details of Ronaldo's contract with Saudi club revealed

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to join Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr as part of a two-and-a-half-year deal, Spain's Marca newspaper has revealed.

The paper said according to the contract, Ronaldo will play with the Saudi club during that period and act as an ambassador for the kingdom's bid along with Egypt and Greece to organise the 2030 World Cup.

According to Marca, Al-Nassr presented its lucrative offer on 23 November and an agreement was reached on 5 December.

According to the agreement, Al-Nassr will have to drop three foreign professional players from its list to avoid breaching its financial spending, including Argentinian Pity Martinez and Uzbek Jaloliddin Masharipov.

Meanwhile, a Spanish newspaper said Cristiano's salary will not reach $200 million per year, as recently reported, adding that the Portuguese star will wear his favourite number 7.

READ: Qatar expects $17bn in FIFA World Cup revenue