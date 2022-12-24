Portuguese / Spanish / English

YPG/PKK terrorists rape, kill 2 women in eastern Syria

December 24, 2022 at 12:59 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, EU, Europe & Russia, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey, US
Syrian National Army members prepare the vehicles and heavy machine guns, multi-barrel rocket launchers and mortars for possible operation against the PKK, at the Azaz district in northern Syria [Bekir Kasım - Anadolu Agency]
 December 24, 2022 at 12:59 pm

YPG/PKK terrorists raped and killed two women from the Al-Baggara tribe in eastern Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, according to local sources.

The victims were from the province's village of Sur.

The people of the region held the so-called Deir ez-Zor Military Council head and the terrorists with him responsible and staged a demonstration against the YPG/PKK terror group.

Protesters removed the road checkpoints of the terrorist group in Deir ez-Zor's villages of Sur and Hisan Kisre and blocked the entrances and exits.

Parts of Deir ez-Zor east of the Euphrates River are under the occupation of the terrorist group YPG/PKK, while the city center and eastern and western parts of the province are under the control of the Assad regime and Iranian-backed groups.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

