Demonstrations in Daraa calling for overthrow of Syria regime

Dozens of residents from the city of Jasim in the northern countryside of Daraa demonstrated on Friday demanding the overthrow of the Assad regime and release of detainees.

The Horan Free League reported that the military security militia stationed in the cultural centre in Jasim opened fire in an attempt to disperse the peaceful demonstration.

The military security militia tried to disperse the gathering by setting up anti-aircraft guns on the roof of the cultural centre building and firing in the air.

Two days ago, demonstrations took place in the city of Jasim, coinciding with protests in the city of As-Suwayda, where young men blocked the main road near the Al-Mashnaqa roundabout, and called for accountability and civil disobedience.

As-Suwayda protesters raised banners calling for the expulsion of the regime's security services and the Hezbollah and Iranian militias. The Horan Free League recorded the arrest of 15 people by the regime in Daraa last month, in addition to the kidnapping of 7 people, the bodies of 2 of them were found and 3 others were released, while the fate of the rest is still unknown.

Agents of the Assad regime and Iranian militias are said to be behind many kidnappings in the province, with the aim of obtaining ransoms, as they are considered a source of funding for them.

