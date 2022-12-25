Fuel shortage causes largest hospital in Yemen's Taiz to shut down

A fuel crisis has forced the largest hospital in Yemen's central Taiz province to stop operations on Sunday, according to the hospital, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, Al-Thawra General Hospital said fuel shortage has caused all hospital's sections to shut down.

"The lives of patients at the hospital are at risk," the hospital warned.

Al-Thawra hospital runs on fuel donations from UN agencies and international organizations, in addition to fuel shipments from the local authorities.

The Yemeni government and Houthi rebels share control of Taiz province amid a protracted civil war in the Arab country.

The Yemeni conflict began in September 2014 when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia entered the war in early 2015 to restore the government to power.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions risking starvation.

