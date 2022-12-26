Morocco protests against normalisation 

Thousands of Moroccans protested against normalisation with Israel in several cities on Saturday, coinciding with the second anniversary since Rabat resumed its diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.

The Moroccan Front in Support of Palestine and Against Normalisation said in a statement that these protests were against the normalisation agreement with Israel.

According to the statement, the protesters expressed their unconditional support for the Palestinian resistance.

The protesters raised placards affirming support for Al Aqsa Mosque and their close association with it.

The cities that witnessed protests included; Berkane, Oujda, Meknes, Casablanca, Khouribga, El Jadida, Beni-Mellal, Tangier, Errachidia, Agadir, Taza, Safi and Mohammedia.

According to the statement, these protests represented the renewal of the absolute popular rejection of normalisation with the Zionist entity.

On 10 December 2020, Israel and Morocco announced the resumption of their diplomatic relations after they were suspended in 2000.

Later that month, the Moroccan government signed a joint declaration with Israel and the United States during the first visit of an official Israeli-American delegation to the capital, Rabat.

