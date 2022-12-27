Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey hosts 1st Conference of Constitutional Courts of the Islamic World

December 27, 2022 at 9:54 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
The inaugural congress of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of the Islamic World (CCJ-I) at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkiye on December 23, 2022 [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency]
The first Judicial Conference of the Constitutional/Supreme Courts/Councils of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member/Observer States kicked off in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Saturday.

The Turkish constitutional court said in a statement that presidents and official constitutional representatives from 32 Islamic countries participated in the conference.

The participants pledged their commitment to combating "xenophobia, racism, and Islamophobia," according to the statement.

The phenomenon of xenophobia and Islamophobia was undermining the principles of the rule of law, the dignity of all humankind, and peaceful coexistence between different religions and beliefs, it added.

The head of Turkey's constitutional court, Zuhtu Arslan, has been chosen as the congress' first president.

