Turkey hosts 1st Conference of Constitutional Courts of the Islamic World

The first Judicial Conference of the Constitutional/Supreme Courts/Councils of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member/Observer States kicked off in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Saturday.

The Turkish constitutional court said in a statement that presidents and official constitutional representatives from 32 Islamic countries participated in the conference.

The participants pledged their commitment to combating "xenophobia, racism, and Islamophobia," according to the statement.

The phenomenon of xenophobia and Islamophobia was undermining the principles of the rule of law, the dignity of all humankind, and peaceful coexistence between different religions and beliefs, it added.

The head of Turkey's constitutional court, Zuhtu Arslan, has been chosen as the congress' first president.

READ: Erdogan calls for hijab rights to be made constitutional