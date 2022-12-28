US Jewish leaders warn of rift with Israel over incoming far-right gov't

Several Jewish leaders in the United States have warned Israeli officials that racist and extremist steps by the incoming government led by Prime Minister- elect Benjamin Netanyahu would greatly harm US Jews' support for Israel.

The warning came during a meeting held at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, according to a report published by Axios yesterday.

US Jews, a senior Israeli employee said, are worried about the incoming government's policies towards Jews in the diaspora and the steps they may take against democracy.

Representatives of several mainstream US Jewish organisations which are the "backbone of the pro-Israel community in the U.S who have regular interlocutors of the Israeli embassy" attended the meeting.

The representatives also raised concern over Netanyahu's right-wing coalition partners' anti-LGBTQ views. They warned that policies that are racist and antagonistic and harm LGBTQ+ rights could damage donations to Israel from the US Jewish community.

"Such policies could also push younger Jews in the country to further distance themselves from Israel," the report added.

