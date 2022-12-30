US military carried out 313 operations against Daesh in 2022

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced yesterday that the US military had carried out a total of 313 operations against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (Daesh) in 2022.

This came in a press release issued by CENTCOM titled "Year in Review 2022: The Fight Against ISIS."

CENTCOM said it had carried out 14 unilateral American operations in Syria and 108 partnered operations, which resulted in the killing of 466 "ISIS operatives" and the arrest of 215 others.

Additionally, 191 joint operations were carried out in Iraq which resulted in the killing of at least 220 Daesh members and the arrest of 159 others.

A year after US forces fully transitioned into a role of advising, assisting and enabling the Iraqi Security Forces, CENTCOM praised its Iraqi counterparts for "leading successful unilateral offensive operations at the brigade level and making impressive achievements in combined arms operations."

"The emerging, reliable and steady ability of our Iraqi and Syrian partner forces to conduct unilateral operations to capture and kill ISIS leaders allows us to maintain steady pressure on the ISIS network," said Major General Matt McFarlane, commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.

