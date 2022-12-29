Heavy rains flood Syria refugee camps in Idlib

Heavy rains have hit Syria's northern Idlib countryside flooding thousands of tents in the displacement camps, exacerbating the suffering of refugees taking shelter in them, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Director of the Civil Response Coordinators in Northern Syria, Muhammad Al-Hallaj, told the agency that heavy rain had flooded 23 refugee camps in the region and damaged 1,000 families' possessions.

Al-Hallaj appealed to relief organisations active in the region to provide assistance to the affected displaced persons as quickly as possible.

Refugee Abu Ahmed explained that they had no place to flee so they had to erect their tent on agricultural land. He explained that when it rains, the entire camp floor turns into mud.

The displacement camps suffer from a lack of infrastructure and no or poor drainage.

