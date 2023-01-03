Egypt sends message to Sudan to strengthen bilateral ties

The head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, yesterday received a verbal message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, on ways to develop relations between the two neighbouring countries, Anadolu Agency reported, citing a statement by the Sovereignty Council.

Burhan, along with the director of Sudanese Intelligence, Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, received the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Major Abbas Kamel in Khartoum.

According to the statement, Kamel conveyed a message from Al-Sisi to Al-Burhan regarding ways to support and develop bilateral relations and to promote cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

Al-Burhan stressed the importance of Sudanese-Egyptian relations and the need to strengthen them to serve common interests, according to the statement.

On 24 September, Al-Burhan visited Cairo and held meetings with Al-Sisi to discuss developments regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which Egypt says threatens its access to Nile water, in addition to cooperation and bilateral relations.

