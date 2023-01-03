Israel forces storm home of Al-Aqsa Imam Sheikh Ekrima Sabri

Israeli occupation forces yesterday stormed the home of Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Sheikh Ekrima Sabri in the Al-Sawwana neighbourhood of occupied Jerusalem, and handed him a summons order for investigation in the Maskubiya Police Station in West Jerusalem.

Sheikh Sabri said the summons was in response to his statements about Al-Aqsa Mosque, pointing out that the Israeli occupation authorities target Jerusalemites to "gag" them, because it is not permissible to oppose the ongoing Israeli plans against the Muslim holy site.

"Our religious and strategic stances towards Al-Aqsa Mosque are firm and we will not back down from them, despite all the violations and measures they practise against us," he stressed.

In recent years, Sheikh Sabri has been arrested and summoned for interrogation several times, banned from Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings for months at a time, banned from travelling abroad and prevented from communicating with Palestinian personalities inside Israel.

