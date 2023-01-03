Report: 1,057 civilians killed in Syria in 2022

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) announced that 1,057 civilians were killed in Syria in 2022, including 251 children, 94 women and 133 victims who died due to torture.

SNHR said in a report that over one in five victims – 21 per cent – were documented in Aleppo governorate, followed by Daraa governorate with approximately 19 per cent and Idlib governorate with approximately 14 per cent of the death toll.

The SNHR report said that Russian forces were responsible for killing 17 civilians, including eight children and one woman, over the past year, while Daesh was responsible for killing nine civilians.

The report added that 11 civilians, including two children and two women, were killed by Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), while all armed opposition factions and the Syrian National Army (SNA) killed 24 civilians, including seven children and five women.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces killed 76 civilians, including 11 children and six women.

A total of 724 civilians, including 193 children and 73 women were killed by other parties.

The 30-page report noted that the crime of killing has been committed in a widespread and systematic manner primarily by Syrian regime forces and pro-regime militias.

"The situation in Syria grew more complex over the past decade, with new parties emerging in the Syrian conflict," it added.

According to the report, the Syrian regime did not register the hundreds of thousands of citizens it has killed since 2011 in the civil registry and death certificates have not been made available to all the families of the victims.

