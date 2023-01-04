Cavusoglu: US 'opposes' Turkiye's normalisation of ties with Syria regime

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the United States opposes Ankara's plans to normalise relations with Syria, noting that Washington has not officially informed Turkiye of this.

"The United States did not explicitly tell us why are you meeting with the Syrian side in tripartite meetings with Russia, but we understand and know that the United States is against normalising our relations with the Syrian side," Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara, adding: "Turkiye will not normalise relations with Bashar Al-Assad's regime, against the Syrian opposition's will."

The Turkish minister commented on the possibility of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meeting with Syrian regime President Bashar Al-Assad, saying: "Let us, the ministers, meet and assess the situation, then evaluate holding this meeting."

"Our various institutions have held meetings with the Syrian opposition, and I will personally meet with representatives of the opposition on Tuesday," he added.

Last Wednesday the defence ministers of Turkey, Syria and Russia met in Moscow for the first time since the outbreak of the war in Syria in 2011.

READ: Turkiye did not agree to withdraw military from Syria and no deals were made, sources say