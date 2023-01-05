Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkish exports hit record high in 2022

January 5, 2023 at 7:07 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
A picture taken on December 7, 2021 in Istanbul shows US dollars banknotes and Turkish lira banknotes. [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
Turkish lira banknotes on 7 December 2021 [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
 January 5, 2023 at 7:07 pm

Sales of Turkish exports hit a record high last year as the country also benefitted from closer economic ties to Russia, the Financial Times reports.

According to the report, Turkiye recorded a 13 per cent rise in exports by value, with sales hitting $254bn in 2022, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country's President, in a televised speech on Monday.

Last December, Turkiye's inflation slowed sharply.

"We have closed the year 2022 by achieving consumer inflation even below the medium-term target," Erdogan said during a speech in Ankara.

The Turkish government announced a 25 per cent rise in public sector wages and pensions.

READ: Turkiye's energy outlook and achieving energy independence

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments