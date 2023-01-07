Israel occupation forces seriously wound Palestinian boy in Jericho

Israeli occupation forces on Friday shot a Palestinian child in the head during a raid of the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, east of the occupied West Bank.

The Ministry of Health announced in a statement that the child was admitted to the Jericho Public Hospital with a serious injury to the head caused by an Israeli bullet.

Witnesses at the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp said that the Israeli occupation forces also arrested the child's father during the raid.

This came just hours after attacking the peaceful anti-settlement weekly protest in Kafr Qaddoum in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilia.

Morad Shtewi, a local anti-occupation activist, said that the Israeli occupation forces attacked the protesters with rubber-coated rounds and tear gas canisters, injuring two and causing many cases of suffocation among civilians, including children.

Israeli occupation forces also cracked down on the weekly anti-settlement and land-grab demonstration in the town of Beit Dejan, east of Nablus.

Ahmad Jibril, head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department, said that at least ten Palestinians suffered from suffocation due to tear gas inhalation, and all received field treatment.

