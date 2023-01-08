More than 1,000 irregular migrants deported from Turkiye since January 1

More than 1,000 irregular migrants were deported from Turkiye in the first five days of 2023, the immigration agency said Saturday, reports Anadolu Agency.

A total of 1028 irregular migrants were deported since January 1, the Presidency of Migration Management wrote on Twitter.

During that period, 1,889 irregular migrants were prevented from entering Turkiye, it added.

A total of 20,497 irregular migrants remain in repatriation centers, it said, adding that the number of irregular migrants whose procedures continue under invitation to leave was 91.

READ: Turkiye accused of preventing Syrian migrants crossing into Greece