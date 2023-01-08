Portuguese / Spanish / English

More than 1,000 irregular migrants deported from Turkiye since January 1

January 8, 2023 at 10:50 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Irregular migrants being rescued by Turkish coast in Izmir, Turkey on December 24, 2021 [Mehmet Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
Irregular migrants being rescued by Turkish coast in Izmir, Turkey on December 24, 2021 [Mehmet Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
 January 8, 2023 at 10:50 am

More than 1,000 irregular migrants were deported from Turkiye in the first five days of 2023, the immigration agency said Saturday, reports Anadolu Agency.

A total of 1028 irregular migrants were deported since January 1, the Presidency of Migration Management wrote on Twitter.

During that period, 1,889 irregular migrants were prevented from entering Turkiye, it added.

A total of 20,497 irregular migrants remain in repatriation centers, it said, adding that the number of irregular migrants whose procedures continue under invitation to leave was 91.

READ: Turkiye accused of preventing Syrian migrants crossing into Greece

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments