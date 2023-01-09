Israel converts Palestinian reservoir tower into military observation post

Israeli occupation forces this morning converted the rooftop of the main reservoir tower in the village of Khirbet Jubara, near Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank, into a military observation post Wafa has reported.

According to the head of the village council, Raed Mahmoud, Israeli soldiers broke down the main door of the tower and took over the rooftop. He pointed out that the Israeli forces monitored the movements of Palestinian workers trying to reach their workplaces inside Israel for three hours and they will return.

This move follows an army raid on the Shweika suburb of Tulkarem, at dawn, during which 17-year-old Siddeeq Abu Shaham was abducted from his home. Local residents said that the Israeli soldiers also attacked them with tear gas resulting in some serious injuries.

There has been an increase in the number of Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank over the past few months, coupled with violence carried out by illegal Jewish settlers who have even turned against Israeli security forces at times.

READ: Israel crushes water pipelines with bulldozers in occupied West Bank