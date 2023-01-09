Qatar sees increase in foreign reserves

Qatar Central Bank's international reserves and foreign currencies liquidity increased by 9.6 per cent in December 2022 on a year on year basis, Anadolu news agency has reported. The figure for last month stood at 230.026 billion Qatari Riyals ($63.18bn), compared with QR209.932bn ($57.66bn) in December 2021.

On a monthly basis, Qatar's foreign reserves increased last month by 2.7 per cent compared with November, reaching QR223.985bn ($61.52bn). Indeed, Qatar's foreign reserves have continued to rise on a monthly basis since March 2018.

The Gulf nation has benefited from the record rise in global gas prices, especially since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine crisis last February.

Qatar is the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, and faces tough competition for market share around the world with the increase in exports from major suppliers such as Australia and the United States.

READ: Qatar recycled 80% of waste from FIFA World Cup stadiums