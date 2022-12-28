Qatar recycled 80% of waste from FIFA World Cup stadiums

Qatar announced yesterday that it had recycled about 80 per cent of the waste from the stadiums that hosted the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), which is responsible for the delivery of the required infrastructure to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, revealed that more than 2,000 tonnes of waste was generated during the tournament, which were recycled or converted into organic fertiliser.

"We are proud to announce that approximately 80% of waste from stadiums has been recycled. This is a massive achievement that has been delivered thanks to detailed planning and unwavering commitment from tournament organisers and national stakeholders," said Bodour Al Meer, the SC's sustainability executive director.

READ: Turkiye president: Ronaldo under 'political ban' for supporting Palestine

"I would like to thank all of our partners, most notably APEX Waste Solutions and Management Company, whose teams manually separated all the waste in each of our stadiums, before distributing it to local recyclers of plastic, cardboard, compost, metal, glass and electronic waste," added Al Meer.

The Sustainability Strategy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 focused on reducing waste and increasing recycling, especially of plastics. To achieve that, the tournament organisers successfully replaced plastic with compostable and reusable alternatives. For unavoidable plastics, Qatar 2022 worked to remove them from the waste streams so that they can be recycled.

READ: Qatar expects $17bn in FIFA World Cup revenue