Al-Aqsa Mosque: continuous Palestinian presence guarantees no desecration

A continuous Palestinian presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem is the best way to protect the sacred site from Israeli desecration and Judaisation, the head of the Freedoms Committee in Israel claimed yesterday.

Sheikh Kamal Al-Khatib told journalists that Al-Aqsa Mosque will never be a Jewish temple as long as the Palestinian people are present on their own land. However, he warned that difficult days await the Palestinian people and the Muslim world because of the neo-fascist plans adopted by Benjamin Netanyahu's extreme, far-right Israeli government.

The recent desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by "fanatical Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir," said Sheikh Al-Khatib, "was a flagrant provocation against the Palestinian people and the Muslim nation."

He stressed that the Palestinian people will spare no effort to protect the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa against Israeli attempts to turn it into a temple. He cited the proposal made to Ben-Gvir by the Jewish Temple Mount Groups that they want to be allowed to slaughter goats at Al-Aqsa over the coming Passover holiday.

The Temple Mount Groups have been carrying out practical training for slaughtering goats on Passover, hoping to carry this out inside Al-Aqsa Mosque one day. "Hence, the Palestinians and Muslims must be cautious," stressed Al-Khatib.

READ: OIC to discuss situation at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa on Tuesday