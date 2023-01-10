Iran sentences 3 protesters to death

The Iranian judiciary yesterday sentenced three anti-regime protesters to death on charges of "waging a war on God", Reuters reported citing the Judiciary's Mizan Online site.

The defendants, Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi and Saeid Yaghoubi, who have been convicted of allegedly killing three members of the volunteer Basij militia during anti-government protests in the central city of Isfahan on 16 November, can appeal against the verdicts.

The latest sentences bring the total number of protesters condemned to death in connection to the protests to 17; four have been executed, while the Supreme Court ratified two other rulings.

Mizan indicated that two others were sentenced to prison for the same incident.

On Saturday, Iran hanged two men, one of them a karate champion with several national titles, in its attempts to stamp out demonstrations, which have slowed considerably since it began carrying out executions within weeks of arrests.

In December, Majid Reza Rahnavard and Mohsen Shakari were executed for allegedly assaulting members of the security forces.

