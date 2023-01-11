Tunisia: journalists' union says country is turning into a prison

The Tunisian journalists' union warned on Tuesday of the dangerous effect of presidential decree 54 regarding freedom of expression and the press in light of the initiation of lawsuits against President Kais Saied's opponents.

"We are living in a bad situation," union leader Al-Mahdi Al-Jalasi told a press conference. "The most prominent decree is number 54, but we were alerted to this situation even before it was issued, since the start of the extraordinary measures [imposed by Saied since July 2021]." Decree 54 is gradually turning Tunisia into a "prison of opinion and ideas, and into an inquisition," he added.

Saied issued a decree last September concerning crimes related to communication and Information systems and imposing sanctions on the promoters of rumours and false news. The move caused widespread concern among journalists and human rights activists.

Journalist Nizar Bahloul of Business News, and political opponent Ayashi Hammami faced legal action following the decree. Thirty-five human rights organisations, including the journalists' union and the Tunisian League for the Defence of Human Rights, issued a joint statement demanding the withdrawal of decree 54 because of its "danger" to freedom of expression and public and individual freedoms.

Opposition parties and figures accuse the president of using the judiciary and his decrees to bring trumped-up charges against his opponents.

Since announcing his extraordinary measures on 25 July, 2021, Saied has pledged to protect press freedom, but the frequency of cases against journalists and bloggers has prompted fears that one of the main pillars of the 2011 revolution will be hit.

"Nevertheless, we will continue the struggle against the decree with our partners in civil society," concluded Al-Jalasi. "We are considering a challenge to the decree before local and international courts."