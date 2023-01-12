Hamas tells Ben Gvir, 'Your fate is to be expelled from our land'

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has hit back at the allegation by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, that it is a "murderer" organisation.

"The government of Israel will not give in to an organisation of murderers," said the far-right minister when he desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque last week. "The Temple Mount [sic] is the most important place for the people of Israel. We make clear to Hamas, we do not give in, we do not surrender, we do not blink."

In response, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem pointed out that, "Al Aqsa Mosque has been and will remain for our Palestinian people, and its Arab-Islamic identity will remain eternal despite the will of the [Israeli] occupation and its terrorist institutions and leaders."

Describing Ben-Gvir as "that settler," Qasem added: "He is an alien to the place and history; he is transitory. His fate is to be expelled from our land and our sanctities." The Hamas official stressed that the Palestinians "will continue their legitimate fight" until they push him out of their land.

