Portuguese / Spanish / English

3 children among 9 Palestinians killed by Israel in 2023

January 13, 2023 at 11:01 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians mourn as they attend the funeral procession of 21 years old Ahmed Abu Junaid, killed by Israeli forces in Nablus, West Bank on January 12, 2023. [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians mourn as they attend the funeral procession of 21 years old Ahmed Abu Junaid, killed by Israeli forces in Nablus, West Bank on January 12, 2023. [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]
 January 13, 2023 at 11:01 am

Two Palestinians died late yesterday after being shot by Israeli occupation forces during raids in the occupied West Bank, said Palestinian health officials.

The two men, aged 18 and 25, were critically wounded and succumbed to their injuries in hospital, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Three others were also wounded during raids by occupation forces.

The deaths bring the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army since the beginning of 2023 to nine, including three children.

READ: Armed Israel settlers attack Palestinian shepherds in Hebron

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
International perspectives on apartheid and decolonization in Palestine
Show Comments