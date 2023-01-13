Armed Israel settlers attack Palestinian shepherds in Hebron

Armed Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian shepherds and forced them to leave their pastures in Al-Ain Al-Baida in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Fouad Al-Amour, an activist with the Protection and Resilience Committees in the South of Hebron, said an armed group of settlers attacked sheepherders in Al-Ain Al-Baida area, chased their livestock and forced them to leave their pastures.

At this time of the year, the Israeli occupation forces and settlers escalate their attacks on Palestinian shepherds and farmers to stop them accessing their pastures and to prevent them from cultivating their land. Palestinian believe this is another way through which the occupation is working to force them from their property in order to make way for illegal settlement.

