Palestinians call on countries, institutions to boycott new Israel gov't

Palestinians are urging all countries and institutions across the world to boycott the new Israeli government and stand-up to the unilateral steps being taken which could undermine the two-state solution.

The Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Ibrahim Khreisheh, told the official Voice of Palestine radio that meetings were held with the concerned authorities in Switzerland to brief them on the Israeli government's extreme actions.

Khreisheh added that other meetings will take place this month with the Arab ambassadors in Geneva, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to give them details on the new Israeli violations, especially the freezing of Palestinian funds.

He added that these steps aim primarily to urge countries and concerned parties to take clear practical steps to boycott the new Israeli government and its members, as they are a group of extremists and murderers.

