Ex-DM warns Israelis about Netanyahu's intentions

Former Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz revealed yesterday that he intends to participate in the protest planned against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Saturday.

Gantz accused Netanyahu of seeking to overthrow the rule of the police, adding that the prime minister allegedly intends to violate the most basic rights and refuse to negotiate broad agreements, which he considered dangerous for Israel.

He went on to call on Israelis to arrive at the protest carrying Israeli flags and to behave in accordance with the law, without incitement, and not to be drawn into provocations.

