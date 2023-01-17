Egypt MP attacks Sawiris and invites him to a debate and Mirazi gets involved

Egyptian MP and media figure, Mostafa Bakry, called for a live debate with businessman, Naguib Sawiris, due to the latter's criticism of the late Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser on his birthday.

On Abdel Nasser's birthday, which falls on 15 January, businessman Sawiris tweeted, "Where was Egypt's dignity when it imprisoned and tortured opponents? Where was Egypt's dignity in its adventures and defeats in Yemen and the '67 disaster when we lost Sinai and our army returned broken from Sinai? Where was Egypt's dignity when freedom was lost during his reign and the socialist regime proved its miserable failure in the whole world, and communism fell in Russia?"

In response to Sawiris, Mostafa Bakri said, "Engineer Naguib Sawiris has the right to criticise the late leader, Gamal Abdel Nasser, as he pleases; he has the right to vent his hatred on every occasion. However, he has returned on the late leader's birthday to spread lies once more about Abdel Nasser."

The Egyptian MP added, "Instead of hearsay, I invite him to a television interview on any channel he chooses to discuss his claims, and I announce my readiness, from today, for this debate. What do you think, Sir? If you agree, I believe you are convinced by what you say and you have proof and knowledge, but if you do not agree, I will consider what you say hearsay that does not deserve a response."

Journalist, Hafez Al-Mirazi, called on MP Mostafa Bakri to hold a debate on his programme broadcast on YouTube from Washington.

He tweeted, "What do you think, MP Mostafa Bakri, about being a guest on my YouTube program from Washington in order to encourage Engineer Najeeb to debate with you?"

He added, "The last time they hosted me to talk to you on an Egyptian channel in 2016, I was not allowed to be hosted afterwards because of you. Do you accept the challenge? Forget about Abdel Nasser, stick to Abdel Hakim and Abdel Fattah!"

A few weeks ago, Sawiris and Bakri exchanged attacks on Twitter, after the businessman criticised a number of media professionals supporting the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, because of what he described as "beating the drum for him".

In response, Mostafa Bakri described Sawiris as an "American broker" and questioned the legality of his acquisition of his wealth, saying in a tweet that Sawiris considers Egypt to be just a "furnished apartment," adding, "Please, look in the mirror a little, but not with a drink in your hand; look at yourself while you are sober so you can see who you really are."