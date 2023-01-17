Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkish bathers break the ice for annual winter dip

Brave swimmers took part in an annual dip in a frozen lake, 1700 metres up in the Kackar Mountains National Park in Turkiye's Rize region. At least 49 people entered the near-frozen water before warming up next to the fire with cups of tea.
