Turkish bathers break the ice for annual winter dip
Brave swimmers took part in an annual dip in a frozen lake, 1700 metres up in the Kackar Mountains National Park in Turkiye's Rize region. At least 49 people entered the near-frozen water before warming up next to the fire with cups of tea.
