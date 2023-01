Turkiye Erdogan signals 14 May date for his biggest election test

President Tayyip Erdogan signalled on Wednesday that Turkiye would hold elections on 14 May, a month earlier than he had earlier flagged, setting the clock ticking on perhaps the most consequential vote in the century-long history of the Republic, Reuters reports.

Polls show the parliamentary and presidential elections will be tight, and they mark Erdogan's biggest test in his two decades at the reins of the regional military power, important NATO member and major emerging market economy.

With an opposition alliance promising to roll back the President's unorthodox economic policies, the vote will also decide how Turkiye is governed and what role it may play to ease conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Addressing lawmakers of his Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP) in Parliament, Erdogan said Turks will dismiss the opposition at the ballot box on the same date that elections were held in 1950.

READ: Turkiye using courts, laws to crack down on opposition ahead of upcoming elections

"Our nation will say 'enough' to these coup appreciators, this ambitious but incompetent Table of Six, on the same day after 73 years," Erdogan said of the six-party alliance looking to topple him.

In the elections held on 14 May of 1950, the Democrat Party prevailed against the Republican People's Party (CHP), which had ruled Turkiye for 27 years since its founding – and which is the largest party in today's opposition alliance.

Last year, Erdogan had repeated the vote would be held in June but, earlier this month, he said the date may be brought forward from the scheduled 18 June.

Erdogan has championed religious piety, military-backed diplomacy, and low interest rates despite inflation soaring above 85 per cent in October. His opponents promise a radical change if they win, but have yet to pick a presidential candidate.

The ruling AKP is still the strongest party in Turkiye and will likely remain a powerful force in Parliament, but opinion polls show Erdogan trailing against some potential challengers.

OPINION: Mistakes have been made by Turkiye's ruling party that could affect the 2023 elections