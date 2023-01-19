Christians baptised in same spot as Jesus in Jordan River
Christians from the Greek Orthodox tradition take part in a mass-baptism ceremony in the supposed location where Jesus himself was baptised. The holy site of Al-Maghtas is right on the Jordan River, partly in the occupied West Bank, and partly in the Kingdom of Jordan.
