Iran: EU would 'shoot itself in the foot' by listing Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist entity

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, had a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

Iranian Islamic News Agency (IRNA) stated that, during this phone conversation, Abdollahian strongly criticised the tense and impulsive approach of the European Parliament, and believed its behaviour uncalculated and a mistake.

"We have repeatedly said the Revolutionary Guards are a formal and sovereign organisation whose role is central for guaranteeing Iran's security and the security of the region, especially in the war on terrorism," said Abdollahian.

"Steps taken by the European Parliament to list the organisation as terrorist are in a way a shot in the foot of Europe itself," he added.

READ: Saudi FM says Riyadh trying to find path to dialogue with Iran

The European Parliament had asked the European Union to include the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on the list of terrorist organisations.

Abdollahian said that the European Parliament should think about the negative consequences of this imprudent behaviour for Europe, and focus on the path of diplomacy, constructive interaction and rationality.

The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing diplomacy regarding the nuclear deal, and said he will continue his efforts to reach an agreement.