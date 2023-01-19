Jordan Court orders Israel to pay $500,000 to Jordanian driver wounded by embassy guard

A Jordanian Court has ordered the Israeli embassy in Amman to pay $500,000 to Maher Fares Ibrahim, a Jordanian driver who had been shot, along with two Jordanians, by an embassy guard in 2017, local media outlets reported.

According to media reports, Ibrahim has filed a lawsuit against the Israeli embassy in Amman, demanding compensation for material and moral damages sustained following his injury by the Israeli embassy guard.

On 24 July, 2017, Maher was at the embassy to deliver furniture, when the embassy guard killed two Jordanians, namely Muhammad Al-Jawawdeh and Bashar Al-Hamarneh and wounded Maher, following a dispute.

At the time, the Jordanian authorities allowed the guard to leave Jordan after interrogating him.

