Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordan Court orders Israel to pay $500,000 to Jordanian driver wounded by embassy guard

January 19, 2023 at 4:26 pm | Published in: Israel, Jordan, Middle East, News
Jordanian security forces are seen as they sealed off the scene and blocked entries to the area after two Jordanians were killed and an Israeli was injured in a violent incident at the Israeli embassy in Jordan on July 23, 2017. Security forces opened fire when a Jordanian national reportedly stabbed an Israeli personnel at the embassy in Amman, said security sources. [Salah Malkawi/Anadolu Agency]
Jordanian security forces are seen as they sealed off the scene and blocked entries to the area after two Jordanians were killed and an Israeli was injured in a violent incident at the Israeli embassy in Jordan on July 23, 2017. [Salah Malkawi/Anadolu Agency]
 January 19, 2023 at 4:26 pm

A Jordanian Court has ordered the Israeli embassy in Amman to pay $500,000 to Maher Fares Ibrahim, a Jordanian driver who had been shot, along with two Jordanians, by an embassy guard in 2017, local media outlets reported.

According to media reports, Ibrahim has filed a lawsuit against the Israeli embassy in Amman, demanding compensation for material and moral damages sustained following his injury by the Israeli embassy guard.

On 24 July, 2017, Maher was at the embassy to deliver furniture, when the embassy guard killed two Jordanians, namely Muhammad Al-Jawawdeh and Bashar Al-Hamarneh and wounded Maher, following a dispute.

At the time, the Jordanian authorities allowed the guard to leave Jordan after interrogating him.

READ: Jordan MPs criticise government 'weak' response to Israel expulsion of ambassador from Al-Aqsa Mosque

Categories
IsraelJordanMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
International perspectives on apartheid and decolonization in Palestine
Show Comments