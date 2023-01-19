Palestine: Quds Brigades confront Israeli military incursion in Nablus

The military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Al-Quds Brigades, has said that its fighters from Nablus confronted an Israeli military incursion of the city on Tuesday evening and "showered" the soldiers with bullets in several districts, Safa has reported.

A large "explosive device" was apparently detonated as the Israeli troops stormed into eastern Nablus.

Al-Quds Brigades also said that some fighters from the Jenin Battalion confronted illegal Israel settlers in the Balata refugee camp in the vicinity of Joseph's Tomb. The clashes continued until late in the night on Tuesday.

No details of any casualties were provided in the Islamic Jihad statement.

READ: Israel fears coordination between Islamic Jihad and Fatah in occupied West Bank