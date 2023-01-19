US Vice President reiterates commitment to UAE security

US Vice President, Kamala Harris, affirmed, on Wednesday, her country's commitment to preserving the United Arab Emirates (UAE) security.

This came during a phone call with UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which the two sides discussed regional issues, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

WAM said, during the call Harris has reaffirmed Washington's permanent commitment to the UAE security, within the framework of security partnership and historical friendship and alliance between the two countries.

This came on the first anniversary of the Yemeni Houthi attacks on Emirati civilian sites and installations.

The two sides have also discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, and expressed keenness to strengthen strategic relations between the two countries.

Harris has thanked the UAE for hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), scheduled to take place in Dubai between 30 November and 12 December, 2023, with the participation of more than 70,000 participants, according to the same source.

READ: Denmark backs UAE leadership of COP28 climate talks