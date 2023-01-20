Colombia renames main street after State of Palestine

The Municipal Council of the Colombian capital, Bogotá, approved on Thursday, by an overwhelming majority, a proposal to rename one of the city's main streets the "State of Palestine" Street.

The proposal was presented in cooperation with the Embassy of Palestine several times over the years, and was approved by a majority of votes during discussion at the Fifth Committee last year.

A representative of Humane Colombia, Ana Teresa Bernal, said the proposal is a recognition of Palestine as a State and people, as well as its right to exist.

Over the years, the Israeli lobby has worked tirelessly to thwart the proposal under the pretext that Jewish residents live in the same street, which negatively impacts their psychology.

The Colombian city of Barranquilla has recently approved a similar project which indicates the increasing popular and partisan support of the Colombian people for the Palestinian people and their right to their own state.

The Palestinian ambassador, Raouf Al-Maliki, expressed his happiness at the recognition, saying "today, Palestine, as a result of the Palestinian people struggles and the tireless work of its representatives, occupies a decent position in the heart of the capital, and this is a strong expression of the great solidarity that the cause enjoys."

