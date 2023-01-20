Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel's Netanyahu, US advisor discuss Israel-Saudi Arabia normalisation

January 20, 2023 at 11:02 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, US
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (L) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) in Jerusalem on January 19, 2023 [Israeli Government Press Office (GPO)/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Thursday with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and discussed plans to promote normalisation with Saudi Arabia.

A statement issued by Netanyahu's office, said the two sides have also discussed joint efforts to stop Iran's nuclear program and Iran's activities in the region.

"I have known President Biden for 40 years as a great friend of Israel, and I know how much he trusts you on matters of national security," Netanyahu said at the beginning of the meeting.

The two sides have reiterated the importance of the strategic relations between Tel Aviv and Washington and the need to deepen them, as well as future efforts to deepen the Abraham Accords and expand the "circle of peace," according to the same source.

