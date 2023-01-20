Palestine: Israeli arrests an entire family south of Hebron

The Israeli occupation forces on Thursday arrested a four-member family from the town of Yatta, located south of the West Bank city of Hebron.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club, an independent body based in Ramallah, said that Israeli authorities arrested Khalil Awad, his wife Ahlam Awad, and their two sons, Musa and Khaled Awad.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, the Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests, rounding up 15 Palestinians, including a journalist, from various areas of the West Bank.

There are around 4,700 Palestinians, including 34 women, detained as Israeli prisoners, according to Palestinian civil society organisations that are concerned with prisoner affairs.

