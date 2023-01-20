Portuguese / Spanish / English

UN calls on Israel to ensure Palestinians' right to education

January 20, 2023
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) Humanitarian Coordinator Lynn Hastings speaks during a press conference at the UN compound in Gaza City on 23 May 2021. [EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images]
UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Lynn Hastings, called on the Israeli government to "fulfil its international obligations to ensure Palestinians can have safe access to education."

Writing on her official Twitter account, Hastings commented on the Israeli High Court's rejection of a petition to stop the demolition of the Khashm al-Karm Elementary School in Badia, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

The court ordered that the demolition of the donor-funded school be implemented on 28 January.

Forty-seven children will be impacted by the demolition of the Khashm al-Karm Elementary School.

"The UN calls on the government of Israel to fulfil its obligations to ensure Palestinians can have safe access to education," Hastings said in her tweet.

