Palestinian shot dead by Israeli army in West Bank

January 22, 2023 at 10:59 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Members of Israeli security forces close-off the area of a reported stabbing attack northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on January 21, 2023 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]
A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry, reports Anadolu Agency.

A ministry statement said Tarik Odeh Maali, 41, was shot and killed by Israeli forces near the town of Kufr Nimeh, northwest of Ramallah.

The Israeli army said a Palestinian was killed in an alleged stabbing attempt near Sde Efraim settlement in the West Bank.

A military statement said the Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli settler but was neutralized by Israeli forces.

No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.

