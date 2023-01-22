Palestinian shot dead by Israeli army in West Bank

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry, reports Anadolu Agency.

A ministry statement said Tarik Odeh Maali, 41, was shot and killed by Israeli forces near the town of Kufr Nimeh, northwest of Ramallah.

The Israeli army said a Palestinian was killed in an alleged stabbing attempt near Sde Efraim settlement in the West Bank.

A military statement said the Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli settler but was neutralized by Israeli forces.

No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.

