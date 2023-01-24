Israel President warns: political division may wreak havoc in Israel

Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, warned Tuesday that political differences and division may lead to an "explosive" internal conflict.

In statements reported by the Israeli Ynet news site, Herzog called on all political parties to strive to reach broad agreements to end differences.

"I observe the Israeli society and the public and political order … I see the camps prepared and ready along the front for a comprehensive confrontation … I am worried that we are on the brink of an internal conflict that may devour us," he said.

He added that Israel should reach its eighty years while it is more united and less divided.

"When we deal with differences without fear, we need to know how to manage the dispute between government authorities … We have failed even in arguing and, therefore, the responsibility entrusted to us is clear, which is to listen to the wishes of the other and that all voices are heard," he added.

