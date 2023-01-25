Turkiye aims to develop unmanned submarine

Turkiye plans to develop unmanned submarines, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Turkish defence firm, STM, puts itself on a new target of developing unmanned submarines after delivering the second of the Agosta 90B class submarines owned by Pakistan's Navy in Turkiye's first and only submarine modernisation export.

Ozgur Guleryuz, General Manager of STM told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they aim to become a strong player in the international arena with the work they carry out in submarine development.

"Unmanned submarines are also on the agenda," he said, "where successful results can be achieved."

Guleryuz emphasised that with the STM500, they will create the possibility of selling a submarine designed by Turkish engineers abroad.

