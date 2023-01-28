Palestinian dies after wounding in Silwan, following occupation attack Jerusalem

A young Palestinian has died after being wounded in Silwan, while violent clashes erupted between Palestinian youths and the Israeli occupation forces that stormed the town of Shuafat in occupied Jerusalem. This occurred after a shooting in Jerusalem, resulting in the deaths of eight settlers.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Centre announced the death of 16-year-old Jerusalemite, Wadih Aziz Abu Ramoz, on Friday night, after being shot by the Israeli occupation three days ago.

Abu Ramoz was shot in the chest and another young man was injured during clashes in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, last Wednesday when the Israeli occupation forces raided the town.

On Friday evening, the occupation forces, who believed that the perpetrator of the Jerusalem operation was from Shuafat, attacked the town and violent confrontations occurred with Palestinian youths.

Media outlets reported that clashes also broke out in the towns of Anata, Beit Hanina, Al-Eizariya and Al-Issawiya in occupied Jerusalem.

