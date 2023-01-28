UN appeals for $500m in humanitarian aid for Palestine

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (UNOCHA) on Thursday launched a humanitarian appeal for $502 million to support more than 1.6 million Palestinians in the occupied territories.

"The Humanitarian Response Plan for 2023 estimates that 2.1 million Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territory need humanitarian assistance," UNOCHA shared.

It stated that they represent 58 per cent of the population in Gaza and a quarter of the Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank.

According to the UNOCHA, the plan consists of more than 200 projects to help people access services, including food, water, healthcare, education and support to improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

