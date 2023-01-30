Turkiye: parliamentary speaker says West ignores own values with Muslims

The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, Mustafa Sentop, said on Sunday that Western countries ignore their own norms and values when it comes to Muslims, Anadolu has reported. Sentop made his comment during his meeting with his Algerian counterpart, Ibrahim Boughali, on the fringe of the 17th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States in Algiers.

Sentop praised the "important" conference, which deals with the common problems of the Islamic world. He said that 400 million Muslims who live in non-Islamic countries around the world are subjected to systematic or individual violations of human rights. Islamophobia, he pointed out, is a growing phenomenon, as are xenophobia and racial discrimination. Indeed, Islamophobia has almost become official policy in some countries.

While in Algeria, Sentop met with the Speaker of the Ivorian Parliament, Adama Bictogo, and discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them. The two officials looked specifically at energy, health and education.

The Turkish speaker also met the chairman of the Consultative Assembly in the Sultanate of Oman, Khalid Bin Hilal Al-Mawali, and said that Turkiye and Oman share the same vision on many regional and international issues.

During his meeting with the President of the Transitional Legislative Assembly (TLA) in Ouagadougou, Ousmane Bougoma, Sentop affirmed the continuation of the struggle by Turkiye and Burkina Faso against terrorist groups which are trying to spread fear and violence in the world. "We understand the pain and feelings of the people of Burkina Faso in their struggle against terrorist organisations because we were among the countries that have suffered the most from this pain," he explained.

Turkiye, he confirmed, is ready to provide all kinds of support, especially in the humanitarian and security fields, during Burkina Faso's transitional process. "I think we can move forward in cooperation between our two countries. Furthermore, I hope that Burkina Faso will complete the transitional period as soon as possible."

Bougoma thanked Sentop for Turkiye's support in combating terrorist organisations.

